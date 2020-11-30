Where Was 'Goldfinger' Filmed? Details About The Filming Locations

James Bond film franchise is one of the most popular film franchises in the world. Over the years there have been several movies from the franchise which have won the hearts of millions. Goldfinger is one such movie from the franchise. The movie released in 1964 and featured Sean Connery in the lead role of James Bond.

The spy film is the third instalment in the James Bond series. The movie is based on the 1959 novel by the same name by Ian Fleming. The plot of the film revolved around James Bond on his quest to investigate gold smuggling by gold magnate Auric Goldfinger.

Eventually, he discovers that Goldfinger is planning to contaminate the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox. Goldfinger movie review was mostly positive and the movie was also a blockbuster. Even after years of Goldfinger movie’s release, a lot of people have been still curious to know about Goldfinger filming locations and are wondering where was Goldfinger filmed. For all the people who are thinking about the Goldfinger shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Goldfinger filmed?

According to a report by movie-loations.com, Goldfinger has been shot in various parts of Florida, Kentucky, Buckinghamshire and Switzerland. The report added that apart from a week of filming schedule in Switzerland, Goldfinger filming locations of Sean Connery were in England.

In the movie when Auric Goldfinger cheats at cards at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, Connery was actually filming his scenes on a mock-up of the hotel at Pinewood Studio. The vast complex is a regular shooting location and has featured in movies like Scarface, The Bellboy among others.

Goldfinger shooting locations

The South American holdings of the pre-credits sequence are a storage tank complex at Stanwell. Interestingly, the famous golf match between 007 and Goldfinger which is supposedly at Royal St George’s, Sandwich’ in Kent has actually been shot in Stoke Poges Golf Club. It has been seen in various movies like Bridget Jones's Diary and Wimbledon.

The exterior of real Fork Knox, Kentucky is seen briefly in the movie but the fort was recreated at Black Park Woodland behind the studio at Pinewood. The movie has also been shot at Andermatt, Pilatus Aircraft Factory in Switzerland among others.

Image Credits: goldeneraofhollywood Instagram

