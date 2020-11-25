Where Was 'Gremlins' Filmed? Know More About The 1984 Horror-comedy Film

The film Gremlins directed by Joe Dante released in the year 1984. The story of the film is about Billy, whose father gets him a pet from China. The pet comes with three very specific instructions. When Billy does not follow them, monsters are unleashed. The cast of the film consists of eminent actors like Zach Gilligan, Glynn Turman, Phoebe Cates, Polly Holiday, Dick Miller, Judge Reinhold, Scott Brady, Jonathan Banks, Belinda Balaski, Edward Andrews, and others.

The film earned $153.1 million globally. The film also won five Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Film Awards in segments like Best Director, Best Horror Film, and Best Supporting Actress. Where was Gremlins filmed is what many audiences want to know about. Warner Brothers Burbank Studios in California was the primary location where Gremlins was filmed.

'Gremlins' filming locations

According to latlong.net, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios in California was Gremlins filming location. University Studios, University City, Universal Studios Backlot- Courthouse Square are some of the other Gremlins shooting locations.

At the very beginning of the film, there is a shop that is shown in the film. This shop is located in Chinatown. The characters in this scene go down the flight of stairs. This particular scene was shot on the Warner Brothers Backlot. Incidentally, this same street has been featured numerous times in films like Spiderman.

Mrs Deagle’s house that is shown in this film was also shot on the Warner Brothers Backlot. This area is known as MidWest. Mrs Beagle’s home is called the Seavers house. The name has been derived from the television show Growing Pains. Apart from this, a huge chunk of the film was shot on Universal Studios’ Backlot.

Gremlins shooting locations also feature the town that was used in the film Back to the Future. This is present on the Universal Studios backlot.

The bank where the main character of the film works is the aerobics class in 1985 that was portrayed in the film Back to the Future. The neighbourhood where the main family resides is known as the colonial street and is also the Universal Studios Backlot.

As is evident, a lot of scenes were shot in Universal Studios Backlot and Warner Brothers Backlot by the makers of this horror-comedy film.

'Gremlins' review

Gremlins review shows a great rating from the audience. It received a 7.3/10 rating on IMDB. The audience loved this film for successfully making a horror-comedy film, the interesting storyline, engaging story that can be enjoyed by the kids and the adults and great acting by the cast of the film.

