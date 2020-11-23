Katy Perry Dedicates Her American Music Awards Performance To Her Father; See Post

American pop singer Katy Perry for the first time performed her track Only Love at American Music Awards on November 22 Sunday evening with Darius Rucker and dedicated the special performance to her father. Both the Roar singer Katy and Darius Rucker had amazed their fans with the announcement of them performing together at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Katy Perry's AMA performance was dedicated to her father

Leaving her fans amazed, this time during the performance the singer wore a Canadian tuxedo and zero frills, fuss, special effects, or over-the-top theatricality. It was the exact opposite of a normal Katy Perry awards show appearance. Katy also shared a captivating picture of her father on Instagram and wrote, “Tonight's @amas performance is for my father.”

Apart from Katy, Rucker also shared the news on his Twitter account, announcing the performance to his own fans and followers. "Excited to share that I’ll be joining @KatyPerry for a special performance of #OnlyLove on the @AMAs, TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC!" he wrote.

Read: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Say "do It For My Daisy Dove" As They Urge People To Vote

Read: Orlando Bloom Surprises Katy Perry With Borat's Hilarious NSFW Birthday Message



The post shared by the star shows a toddler Katy being kissed by her father. The beautiful post garnered more than 9 million likes within a few minutes of being shared. Perry and Rucker sang 'Only Love' from the pop star's album 'Smile', which marked the first performance of the track live.

The star donned a casual look with a Canadian denim tuxedo on the show and teamed it up with white stilettos. Perry confirmed the plan with her own tweet: "Went back to church, met a new friend @dariusrucker and found #OnlyLove," she wrote. "Tune in for Katheryn on the @AMAs tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork."



This year's show also included performances by Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, and more. This year, emerging as the winners, The Weeknd accepts the award for favourite soul R&B song for Heartless, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for favourite country song for 10,000 Hours. Doja Cat accepts the award for new artist of the year.

Read: Katy Perry's Birthday: Times When She Urged Citizens To Vote In Her Quirky Ways

Read: Katy Perry, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B & Other Celebs Supporting Joe Biden

(Image credit: Katy Perry/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.