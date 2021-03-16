Where Was 'Man Of Steel' Filmed? Details About The Henry Cavill Starrer

Man of Steel is one of the most popular superhero movies of all time. The movie is based on the DC character Superman and saw the debut of Henry Cavill as the Kryptonian. The movie was also the first installment of the DC Extended Universe. Helmed by Zack Snyder and written by David S. Goyer, Man of Steel cast featured Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane among others in key roles. The movie is an origin story of Superman where Clark Kent learns that he is a superpowered alien from Krypton. Man of Steel review was mostly positive with Henry Cavill earning praises as the new Superman.

A follow up to the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was released in March 2016. Even after eight years of its release, the fans of the movie are still eager to know about the movie. A lot of people have been curious to know about the Man of Steel filming locations and have been wondering where was Man of Steel filmed.

Where was Man of Steel filmed?

According to IMDb, Man of Steel filming locations were spread in and around the USA and Canada. Several scenes in the movie were shot in and around the areas of British Columbia of Canada. The Alaskan fishing town from the movie was shot at Ucluelet of British Columbia. The Loggers bar from the movie where Clark Kent has to control his anger when the customers are harassing the waitress is also in British Columbia’s Nanaimo. Several stage and exterior shots have been filmed in Vancouver. The studio scenes like the Krypton and those with spaceships were filmed at Canada’s Mammoth Studios, Burnaby, British Columbia.

Man of Steel shooting locations

Among other places, Illinois in the USA has also served as the location for several scenes. The Kent family farm from the movie is located in Yorkville, Illinois while the farmhouse set is located at Oswego. The scene where the school bus falls off the bridge was shot at Serena in Illinois while the Smallville cemetery is located at Na-Au-Say, Illinois. The tornado scene is also shot at Suger Grove in Illinois. Some other Man of Steel filming locations in Illinois are Sandwich, IHOP - 2455 Augusta Way, Aurora, Millington, Plano, Kendall County among others. The majority of the film has also been shot in and around Chicago. Other shooting locations in the USA include various areas of California like Lone Pine, Edwards Air Force Base, Big Pine among others.

Image Credits: Stills from the trailer

