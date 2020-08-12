Where Was Peanut Butter Falcon Filmed? Here Are The Movie's Shooting Locations

The Peanut Butter Falcon was originally released in 2019. However, most recently the Shia LaBeouf starrer film has made its way onto Netflix and Amazon Prime. The Peanut Butter Falcon is available on Netflix for subscribers in the United Kingdom. It is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers in the United States. The film has an intriguing storyline and a star cast filled with talented actors such as Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and Zack Gottsagen. However, while watching the film, many viewers also fell in love with The Peanut Butter Falcon shooting locations. Read on to find out, “Where was Peanut Butter Falcon filmed?”

Where was Peanut Butter Falcon filmed?

Georgia and North Carolina were two of the major The Peanut Butter Falcon shooting locations. According to a report of The Cinemaholic, the Principle photography for the film took place in Savannah in Georgia in the summer of 2017. Actors John Hawkes, Jon Bernthal, and Thomas Haden Church, who played major roles towards the beginning and end of the film had shot most of their scenes in Savannah. A vast majority of the scenes in The Peanut Butter Falcon were shot in the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

The Peanut Butter Falcon Movie: Premise of the film

Helmed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon narrates the story of Zak played by Zack Gottsagen. Zak is a 22-year-old with Down syndrome who dreams of becoming a wrestler. Zak realises that he won’t be able to pursue his dream as long as he stays at the care home. So, he escapes from the care home in pursuit of becoming a wrestler. He enlists the services of a rogue fisherman named Tyler played by Shia LaBeouf, to help him in pursuing his dream.

The Peanut Butter Falcon Review

Following the film’s release in 2019, Gottsagen became the first person with Down syndrome to present an Academy Award. Zack Gottsagen presented an award for the "Best Live Action Short Film" on February 9, 2020, alongside his co-star Shia LaBeouf. On its IMDb page, The Peanut Butter Falcon has received 7.6 out of 10 stars. According to the film’s IMDb trivia, during the filming in Savannah, Shia LaBeouf was arrested on public drunkenness charges in the early morning hours. The Peanut Butter Falcon has scored 96 per cent in Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score.

