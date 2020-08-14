Where Was 'Peyton Place' Filmed? Here Are The Major Shooting Locations Of The Film

Peyton Place is a popular 1957 American drama film. Helmed by director Mark Robson, the film narrates the story of a pre-WWII era. "Peyton Place" is a small town in New England, in the United States. The leading adult citizens rule this quaint town with their high moral standards and try their best to pass on to their offspring.

However, following the arrival of a new high school principal, many shocking truths about the towns adults get exposed. The film is based on the 1956 bestselling novel which goes by the same name Grace Metalious. Find out, “Where was Peyton Place filmed?”

Where was 'Peyton Place' filmed?

The principal photography of Peyton Place started on June 4, 1957. According to a report on The Movie District, Maine in the United States was one of the major Peyton Place shooting location. All the stunning exterior sequences of the film were filmed in Maine, more specifically in the town of Camden in Maine’s Knox County.

A report by Movie District revealed that other locations in the US state were also used for filming. Cameras were also rolled in the town of Belfast, Thomaston and Rockland in Maine. Constance’s house in Peyton Place is located in Camden in Maine. Many other popular spots shown in the film such as the Village Restaurant, the famous park, The Tweed Shop and etc were all filmed in Camden.

The village of Lake Placid near New York City was also a Peyton Place Shooting location. Many real-life locations were used during the filming of Peyton Place. But, additional interior photography was also carried out on film sets in Los Angeles, California. In fact, all of Turner's scenes in the film were shot in California.

Image Credit: @Willy1733(Twitter)

The Story Line

This coming-of-age story is set in a small village called "Peyton Place" where a peaceful facade put on by the adults is hiding love and passion, scandal and hypocrisy. Allison MacKenzie is a beautiful high school student who is aspiring to become a writer. She struggles to grow up under the thumb of her emotionally challenged single mother. Allison’s mother Constance MacKenzie has a hidden past and her temptations are aroused by the arrivals of Allison’s new High school principal.

Allison's best friend Selena lives on the other side of the town. She is forced to live with her abusive stepfather as she is still a minor. Allison and her small-town friends struggle to grow under the regressive structure of the society in "Peyton Place". Finally, Allison leaves "Peyton Place" and returns with help for Selena, who is now accused of murdering her stepfather. The long-drawn court trial ends up exposing the town's bankrupt moral standards.

Peyton Place Review: Is Peyton Place worth a watch?

On it’s IMDb page Peyton Place has a scored 7.4 out 10 stars. On Rotten Tomatoes, the 1957 film has 72 per cent in Audience score. Peyton Place has received nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

