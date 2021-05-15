Where Was 'Road Trip' Filmed? All About The Filming Locations Of The Comedy Movie

Road Trip was released in the year 2000. The road sex comedy film was directed by Todd Phillips and written by Scot Armstrong and Phillips. The film stars Breckin Meyer, Seann William Scott, Paulo Costanzo, and DJ Qualls. It revolves around four college friends who go on an 1800-mile road trip to retrieve an illicit tape mistakenly mailed to a girlfriend. With the characters on the road, the movie shows the various scenic locations. Read further to know about the Road Trip filming locations.

Where was Road Trip filmed?

The film shows four college students leaving their university for a road trip. As per movie-location.com, the film was shot in the Southern region of the US, mainly around Atlanta, Cumming and Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee. The university where the friends go to is a fictional one named, "Ithaca University" which is actually the University of Georgia in Athens.

The opening scene where there is an aerial shot of the campus was shot in Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts. As per the publication, the same clip was used in the movie Old School which was also directed by Todd Phillips. The four friends go through different colleges, out of which The University of Tennessee in Knoxville is a real place. On the other hand, the "University of Austin" that the friends visit is actually Emory University, Atlanta. During the road trip, the hungry friends make a stop on the highway. They stop for breakfast in the Gwinnett Diner, Highway 124 at Gwinnett Drive, Lawrenceville, Georgia. The Diner was closed in mid-2011.

A look at Road Trip review

The film was released on May 19, 2000, and has a running time of 1 hour 34 minutes. The movie received mixed reviews from film critics. As per IMDb, Road Trip has a rating of 6.4/10, whereas Rotten Tomatoes gives the film an approval rating of 58% based on 92 reviews. At the 2000 Stinkers Bad Movie Awards, Tom Green who plays the role of a guide in the movie won Worst Supporting Actor. Other than this, the movie was also nominated in the Oldest Looking Teenager category. The film also had a sequel release titled Road Trip: Beer Pongs in the year 2009.

