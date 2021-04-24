Where Was 'Synchronic' Filmed? Know All About 'Synchronic' Shooting Locations

Synchronic became one of the popular American science fiction horror movies when it released on September 7, 2019, at the Toronto International Film Festival. Starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in the lead, Synchronic sheds light on the lives of two paramedics leading totally opposite lives who must face challenges in the form of weird accidents and use their clues to find a party drug named Synchronic. The film is helmed by Justin Bensen and Aaron Moorhead. The movie is bankrolled by XYZ Films with Patriot Pictures and Rustic films. The 96-minutes-long movie was made available to watch on Netflix in select countries on April 16, 2021.

Synchronic received great reviews as the audience gave it 6.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb and 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. The scenic locations showed in the movie too managed to spark the audience's curiosity. So where is Synchronic filmed?

Where was Synchronic filmed?

According to IMDb, the majority of the Synchronic filming locations were shot in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans is located along the Mississippi river. The city is special to one of the lead actors Anthony Mackie, who was born in the city. Some of the scenes were also shot in Deep South Studios, 1200 Mardi Gras Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70114, the United States Of America, according to LatLong.net.

Plot of Synchronic

Two paramedics, Steve Denube, a single casanova is diagnosed with cancer, and Dennis Dannelly, a father with two children, receive strange accident calls. Ranging from domestic abuse, burn victims to a person getting bitten by a snake, the paramedics must attend the calls and collect clues related to the new drug called Synchronic. When Steve finds the new drug, he buys all of it as a way to find Dennis' daughter who goes missing after their fourth strange call where a boy and a girl are found dead.

When Steve takes the pill, he discovers that the pill allows people to travel through time. He records his experience at first and then tries to use the medium to find Brianna, who he believes is stuck in the past. He then goes on a mission to bring his best friend's daughter back.