Where Was 'The Green Berets' Filmed? Details About Shooting Locations Of This 1968 Film

The war drama film The Green Berets came out in 1968, during the Vietnamese War. The film starred the Academy award-winning actor John Wayne as Colonel Mike Kirby, whose team gets a top-secret mission to kidnap a Vietnamese commander. Some parts of the film were inspired by a novel written by Robin Moore in 1965. This John Wayne and Ray Kellog directorial succeeded financially at the box-office. While the film was based on the Vietnam War, which took place in dense tropical forests, it had pine trees in the background. Therefore, the viewers often wonder about The Green Berets filming locations.

Where was The Green Berets filmed?

Most parts of The Green Berets were filmed in Columbus, Georgia, in 1967. The movie was filmed at Fort. Benning of Columbus, where a Vietnamese landscape was created. The set was created to train the Green Berets for the war. Fort. Benning is situated on the outskirts of Columbus. Rather than the tropical forests of Vietnam, the film had pine forests in the background. It was due to a wide population of pine trees at Fort. Benning. Some of the sets of the Vietnamese village from The Green Berets shooting location were left as it is and were later used by the Army training troops for Vietnam War.

The Green Berets plot

The plot of the film revolved around the Green Berets in the Vietnam War. George Beckworth, a cynical reporter is sent to Vietnam to cover the conflict with a group of Green Berets led by Colonel Mike Kirby. While Kirby's team is sent on a mission to sneak in the Vietnamese army and kidnap their Cong commander, Beckworth learns the reason behind America's involvement in the war. He saves an orphan's life whose life was destroyed by the war. The film succeeded financially at the box-office, however, The Green Berets review, as per the critics, was not positive in the late 1960s.

The Green Berets cast involves many award-winning actors. John Wayne as Colonel Mike Kirby, Jim Hutton as Sgt. Petersen, David Janssen as George Beckworth, and Aldo Ray as Sgt. Muldoon. John Wayne and Jim Hutton appeared in another movie named Hellfighters in the same year.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE GREEN BERET'S TRAILER

