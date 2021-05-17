Where Was Wander Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Crime-thriller Movie

Wander is a 2020 thriller movie that stars actors like Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones. The film revolves around a private investigator who is hired to look into a possible cover-up of a murder case. The dramatic scenes of the film take place in a small town. Read on to find out where was Wander filmed.

Where was Wander filmed?

According to a report by IMDB, major portions of the movie Wander are filmed in the region of Albuquerque and Lincoln County, New Mexico. The film is specifically shot in a small town called Carrizozo. The town is situated in the Chihuahuan Desert Region and can be identified at the intersection of U. S Routes 54 and 380.

Wander cast and crew

Wander is headlined by many popular actors. Actors like Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones, Katheryn Winnick, Heather Graham, Raymond Cruz, Brendan Fehr, Roger Dorman, Nicole Steinwedell, Deborah Chavez, David Gibson, and Ian McClaren are a part of the cast of the movie. The film is directed by April Mullen whereas Tim Doiron wrote the film. Russ De Jong and Gavin Smith helmed the cinematography department of the film whereas Luke Higginson has done the editing of the movie. The music of the film is composed by Alexandra Mackenzie. Wango Films, VMI Worldwide, Verdi Productions, Don Kee Productions, and Roband Productions are the producers of the movie. The film released on September 11, 2020, and has a runtime of 94 minutes.

Wander plot

The film revolves around the character of Aaron named Arthur Bretnik who is a mentally unstable conspiracy theorist and a private investigator with a traumatic past. After being hired to investigate a possible murder cover-up in a small town, Arthur is plunged into the world of deceit and lies, he quickly suspects the murder may be a part of some conspiracy cover-up case that caused the death of his daughter. Later on, Arthur’s sanity is put to test as he tries to extract fact from fiction and solve the case but is also scared to become a pawn in the larger perspective. Arthur becomes more fixated to discover people and kill them.

Promo Image: Still from Wander

