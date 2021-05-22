Where Was Wonder Woman 1984 Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Action Movie

Wonder Woman 1984 which released on HBO Max this year, had a gorgeous backdrop with some amazing locations. The film is a follow-up of 2017’s popular film Wonder Woman and revolves around Diana Prince in a new adventure to save the world. The dramatic sequences of the film are carried out on a large scale. Read on to know where was Wonder Woman 1984 filmed.

Where was Wonder Woman 1984 filmed?

According to a report by Variety, major portions of Wonder Woman 1984 are filmed in Washington D.C. whereas some important scenes of the movie are also shot in Spain and London. The opening scene of the movie, in which the Amazons participate in an athletic contest is filmed in the studio of Warner Bros. in Leavesden whereas the wilderness sequences of the film were shot at the Canary Islands of Tenerife and Fuerteventura.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast and crew

The film features actors like Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wilg, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen. The film is directed by Patty Jenkins whereas Hans Zimmer composed the music of the film. Geoff Johns along with Patty Jenkins wrote the screenplay of the movie. Matthew Jensen did the cinematography of the film whereas Richard Pearson edited the film. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and Stephen Jones produced the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 plot

Set in 1984, Diana works at Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C where she secretly performs heroic deeds as Wonder Woman. The museum hires a new employee Barbara who is a shy geologist and starts envying Diana. Later on, the FBI asks the museum to identify some antiquities. Barbara and Diana identify a Dreamstone, which grants a wish to the one who holds the stone. Barbara wishes to become like Diana but acquires the same power whereas Diana unknowingly wishes Steve to be alive. The stone then falls in the hands of a cruel businessman who uses the stone to save his oil company. However, things turn upside down and Diana has to fight Barbara and save the world from Maxwell’s plan of destruction.

Promo Image: Wonder Woman 1984’s Instagram

