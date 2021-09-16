Whitney Houston's 'The Bodyguard' To Get A Remake Produced By Warner Bros.

Warner Bros has greenlit the production of a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard. The romantic drama will be written by Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of The Inheritance. The original 1992 movie also featured Kevin Costner in the lead role. The movie was panned by the critics but became the second highest-grossing film of 1992 and at the time of its release the tenth highest-grossing film of all time.

Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard to get remake

As per Deadline, Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright has been hired to write a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard at Warner Bros. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and its soundtrack became the best-selling soundtrack album of all time, selling more than 45 million copies worldwide. The soundtrack won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, whereas the singles I Have Nothing and Run to You received nominations for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce along with Kasdan, who was the writer-producer of the original. Lin has been attached to the project since 2011, which has seen frantic speculation over the potential lead cast for years. Parings from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been floated no official cast has been set for López’s script at this stage.

More about Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with sales of over 200 million records worldwide. Houston is also one of the most awarded artists in history. Houston was certified as the best-selling female R&B artist of the 20th century by the RIAA. She had also sold more physical singles than any other female solo artist in history. The singer was ranked by VH1 among the 'Top 100 Greatest Artists of All Time' and the '200 Greatest Pop Culture Icons of All Time'. In 2008, Rolling Stone named her one of the '100 Greatest Singers of All Time'.

(Image: Instagram/@whitneyhouston)