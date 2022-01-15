Who Are Thanos' Parents? Why He Killed Them?: All You Need To Know About The Superhero

Marvel's latest movie Eternals that was released last year in November in the theatre, has been creating quite a stir. From the dramatic storyline to the characters, the superhero drama has become the talk of the town now. In the movies, Thanos was one of the greatest genocides in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many people don’t know that in addition to causing the deaths of millions of innocent beings, he was also responsible for wiping out his own family.

To understand the entire concept for the die-heart fans, we have dug deeper into their relationship, to explain Thanos’ parents and why did he kill his parents. The parents of Thanos were the Eternals Sui-San and A'Lars, and their actions all the years played a big role in their son's transformation and creating a deadliest threats for the entire universe.

Who were Thanos’ parents?

Thanos is the son of an Eternals couple – his father is A’Lars, and his mother, Sui-san. Heir to the throne of the Eternals, A’Lars left his life behind, going into exile on Titan so as not to betray his pacifist ideals. During this exile, he met Sui-san, the last surviving member of the clan responsible for instigating the war between the Eternals on Earth. Thanos has a sibling named Eros.

Why did Thanos kill his parents?



On one hand, where all members of his species resembled humans, Thanos was born with Deviant Syndrome. His rare condition caused his appearance to resemble that of the Deviant race, cousins, and enemies of the Eternals. His condition that showed signs of gray skin and deformed body left his mother in great terror and shock.

She swore that this was a sign that he would bring ruin to the universe and tried to kill her son soon after giving birth to the little one. Completely terrorized by her son’s looks, Thanos father admitted his wife to a hospital so that she could not become a threat to his children, whom he raises with great affection. During his early childhood days, Thanos who was a very peaceful boy became quite dark and vengeful because of the problems he faced in the society, Later, when his mother tried to reconnect after many years, the Titan unceremoniously takes her life.

IMAGE: Twitter/@Zubair_Zehaan