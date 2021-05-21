Who Did Tig Notaro Replace In 'Army Of The Dead'? Was She Digitally Added To The Film?

Army of the Dead is a 2021 American zombie heist film directed by Zack Snyder, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. The Zack Snyder directorial released today, on May 21, 2021, on the streaming giant Netflix and has been garnering positive reviews from the audiences. One of the cast members of the film Tig Notaro, who portrays the character of Marianne Peters, a helicopter pilot, was brought in after another actor was replaced.

Who did Tig Notaro replace in Army of the Dead?

According to a report by CBR, Hollywood actor and stand-up comedian Chris Delia was supposed to be in the zombie heist movie, in place of Tig Notaro. Delia was dropped from the movie after multiple sexual misconduct accusations were made against him back in June 2020. It created a problem for the makers as the film was already in post-production by then. Tig Notaro was brought in and she shot her scenes separately with Zack Snyder, in absence of the rest of the cast, and was added in using digital effects in numerous scenes.

Talking about how she got the project, Tig stated that it was right in the middle of the pandemic and her agent called her and informed her about the situation. She added that it took time for her to process everything, including replacing somebody and green screening and really understanding that Zack was specifically wanting her. Her agent asked her to get on Zoom and talk to Zack about the project. Notaro concluded by saying that it sounded really interesting, challenging, fun, all of that stuff, and she had a great conversation with Zack and decided to go ahead with it.

More about Zack Snyder's movie

The zombie film revolves around a group of mercenaries, who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The trailer shows a casino boss, Bly Tanaka, approaching Scott Ward, who is a former zombie war hero. The duo comes together to break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone and further retrieve $200 million which is resting in Las Vegas. Scott accepts the challenge and creates an expertise team for the heist. The cast of the movie includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi among many others.

