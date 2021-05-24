Who Dies In 'Army Of The Dead'? Zack Snyder's Zombie Heist Film's Ending Explained

Filmmaker Zack Snyder's much-awaited zombie heist film Army of the Dead premiered on Netflix on May 21 after its stint at selected theatres in the US. The newly-released film's cast boasts of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Huma Qureshi, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Hiroyuki Sanada, Nora Arnezeder, and Raúl Castillo in the lead roles. Although the film has been receiving a mixed reaction from the masses, especially for the character trajectory of Geeta in Army of the Dead, a lot of the viewers were left with multiple questions by the end of the film. Thus, read to find out answers to some questions about the Army of the Dead movie ending in detail.

Who dies in Army of the Dead? (Spoiler Alert)

The plot of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead film partially focuses on a mission to rescue a refugee mother, Geeta (Huma Qureshi), who ventures into a zombie-infested quarantine zone to recover some money. When she couldn't manage to return, a group of mercenaries also decide to go on a separate rescue mission to ensure her safety. However, the team races against time to save Geeta's life as the President makes the decision of dropping a nuclear bomb on the zombie-infested city of Las Vegas to do away with all the zombies.

Towards the conclusion of the film, Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) and Kate Ward (Ella Purnell) spot Geeta alive. Soon, the trio makes its way to the Olympus hotel and casino's roof, where their getaway helicopter was meant to be awaiting them. However, upon arrival, they couldn't locate the helicopter and things get even worse as the Army of the Dead's Zombie King, Zeus (Richard Cetrone), closely chases them. Meanwhile, the helicopter pilot Tig Nataro (Marianne Peters) arrives there at the last moment and succeeds at rescuing them.

It is shown that Geeta enters the helicopter, and gets seated next to Marianne. Later, apart from one shot of her overlooking the forthcoming nuclear bomb attack, Huma is nowhere to be seen thereafter. The film then follows Zeus and Scott's fight, as the former also manages to hop into the helicopter. As a result, the pilot gets injured and struggles to fly the helicopter. Meanwhile, Scott manages to assassinate Zeus but gets bitten by the zombie warlord before being able to kill him. Their helicopter also crashes but the father-daughter duo manages to survive. The makers imply that both Marianne and Geeta couldn't withstand the crash. A dying Scott then gives some money to Kate for Geeta's children, making it clear that she has perished in the helicopter crash.

Besides Geeta and Marianne, the film also sees the death of Scott, who is killed by Kate after he turns into a zombie. Other prominent characters like Maria, Burt, Ludwig, Lily, Mikey, Chambers and Martin are also killed by zombies earlier in the film.

