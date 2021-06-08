Who Is Chris Harrison's Girlfriend, Lauren Zima? Details About The Couple

Lauren Zima is a senior producer and host at Entertainment Tonight who began dating the Bachelor host Chris Harrison in 2018. The couple sparked wedding speculation in April 2021 when Chris posted a sweet picture of the two. But, did you know who is Lauren Zima? Read ahead to know more about Chris Harrison's girlfriend.

Who is Lauren Zima?

According to Marie Claire, Zima was raised in Elgin Township, IL and studied journalism at the University of Missouri in Columbia. In 2009, Lauren appeared on MTV's Disaster Date and later moved to Los Angeles in 2010. In 2015, she was hired by Entertainment Tonight where she served as a creative director and host. She is now a senior producer at the news magazine. According to Screen Rant, Lauren Zima has an estimated net worth of $4.56 million.

Who is Chris Harrison?

Chris Harrison is a television and game show host, best known for his role as the host of the ABC reality television dating show The Bachelor since 2002. He is also known for the spin-offs The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise, Bachelor Live and The Bachelor Winter Games. According to Screen Rant, Chris Harrison has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

About Lauren Zima and Chris Harrison

The couple hinted at their relationship in 2018 when Lauren posted a happy photo of the two and penned a small note in her caption. Wishing Chris a happy birthday, she wrote, “may i note Chris was lookin’ FLY at the taping.” The couple confirmed their relationship in the same year. Have a look at the post below.

Are Lauren and Chris married?

Most recently, Chris posted a picture of them kissing as he wore a suit and Zima wore a gown that sparked wedding speculation. The caption of his post read, “I’d stop the world and melt with you” @laurenzima there’s no one I’d rather celebrate love with and I’ll be your plus one anytime.” Clarifying that the couple did not get married, Lauren Zima responded to his post by dropping a comment that read, “I love you so much and appreciate all the ‘congrats’! This *bridesmaids* dress is really living above its potential.”

