Who Is David Corenswet, The Actor Set To Star In Superman Legacy?

The new Superman has been finalised and it's none other than American actor David Corenswet. Filmmaker James Gunn recently made the exciting announcement about the casting. He revealed that the actor will star in the much-anticipated film, Superman: Legacy.

3 things you need to know

David Corenswet began his acting career at the age of nine.

He has been a part of several projects including Hollywood, We Own This City, Look Both Ways and more.

He will also be seen in Twisters.

Who is David Corenswet?

David Corenswet hails from a family with a legal background, with his father initially pursuing a career as a stage actor. His passion for acting began at a young age. He stepped into the entertainment career when he was nine years old. After honing his skills, he graduated from The Juilliard School in 2016.

(File photo of David Corenswet | Image: David Corenswet/Instagram)

David Corenswet's breakthrough moments: Television to Hollywood

David Corenswet initially made his mark in the industry through cameo roles in television series, including an appearance in the American procedural drama Elementary in 2017. He garnered both attention and acclaim, which led to a significant role in House of Cards in 2018.

However, his breakthrough performance in the 2019 series The Politician truly cemented his presence in Hollywood. Despite his character's tragic fate, the actor's portrayal captivated audiences and earned him recognition, securing him a regular role on the show and commendation for his work in flashback sequences.

(File photo of David Corenswet | Image: David Corenswet/Instagram)

David Corenswet's major successes in his career

With his stardom on the rise, David Corenswet continued to dazzle audiences in Ryan Murphy's series Hollywood, where he essayed the role of an aspiring actor Jack Costello. His performance garnered widespread acclaim, showcasing his versatility and range as an actor.

In 2022, the actor graced screens in the HBO original series We Own This City, sharing the space with esteemed actors Jon Bernthal and Josh Charles. Additionally, he also made appearances in the Netflix romantic comedy Look Both Ways and the film Pearl alongside Mia Goth.

(File photo of David Corenswet | Image: David Corenswet/Instagram)

2023 serves as a crucial year for David Corenswet

The year 2023 brought even more exciting opportunities for David Corenswet as he secured a role in Lee Isaac Chung's epic disaster drama Twisters. It is scheduled for release on July 19, 2024. Meanwhile, he is all set to embark on his most significant journey to date, portraying Superman in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

The film delves into Superman's complex identity, exploring his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his modest upbringing as Clark Kent in a Midwestern town. The film is slated to release on July 11, 2025.