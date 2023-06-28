James Gunn Confirms Cast For Superman: Legacy, These Stars To Play Clark And Lois

James Gunn announced Superman: Legacy, alongside several other projects on the DC slate, on January 31, 2023. He later announced that he will be both writing and directing Superman: Legacy. Casting details for the film were still being worked out, though a few names such as Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney were speculated to get the role of Clark Kent/Superman. Now, the DC Studios' co-boss has announced who will be playing the role of the Man of Steel and Lois Lane in the upcoming film.

3 things you need to know:

Superman: Legacy was announced on January 31, 2023.

It will kick off the first chapter of the new DCU titled Gods and Monsters, which includes several other projects.

The upcoming Superman flick will show a younger, heartier version of Clark Kent.

James Gunn confirms Superman's cast

Actor David Corenswet has officially been cast as the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan will play the role of reporter Lois Lane. James Gunn took to Twitter and confirmed the casting. He wrote while retweeting a report on the same, "Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."

(James Gunn officiating the reports of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan | Image: JamesGunn/Twitter)

Actors who were in talks to play Superman and Lois

David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney were the names previously in consideration to get the role of Clark Kent/Superman. Kingsman: The Secret Service actor Taron Egerton was also in talks to be getting the role. At the same time, Emma Mackey and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor were also racing to secure the role of Lois Lane. Moreover, fans were not convinced that any other actor could step into the shoes of Henry Cavill, who played the role of Superman for a decade.

(David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as the new stars for Superman: Legacy (Image: Twitter)

Superman: Legacy will be the very first DCU project which will be made fully under Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn previously announced the subsequent few projects such as The Authority, Creature Commandos, Waller, Green Lantern, Swamp Thing and more.

DCU’s last few attempts at reignition

Superman: Legacy is seen as a new ray of hope for the DCU. The last few projects in the DCU, namely Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and most recently The Flash, turned out to be critical and commercial failures.

(Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel | Image: SupermanVBatmanmovie/Instagram)

James Gunn, however, delivered a box office hit with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was his last film with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It remains to be seen whether he will be capable of capturing the same success with Superman: Legacy, which is slated to release on July 11, 2025.