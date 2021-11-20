Who Is Harry Styles' Eros? Will He Be Like His Brother, Thanos? Here's What We Know

Marvel's latest movie Eternals released in the theatres earlier this month and has been creating quite a stir. The movie was pathbreaking in several ways as it featured some of MCU's first-ever group of diverse superheroes. The post-credit scene of Eternals also left the fans surprised and in shock, as singer/actor Harry Styles made a cameo. Styles played the role of Eros, the younger brother of supervillain Thanos.

As Harry Styles made his MCU debut, fans were left wondering if he was more like his brother Thanos or a good guy. Here is what the comics suggest.

Who is Harry Styles' Eros?

As per Marvel comics, Eros of Titan also goes by his superhero name Starfox, and first appeared in The Invincible Iron Man Edition 55. Much like the rest of the universe, Eros also dislikes his older brother Thanos. Marvel recently shared an individual poster of Starfox aka Eros and described him as, "Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox[sic]."

Eros in Marvel comics

In the comics, Eros is a member of the Eternals and later also joins the Avengers and the Dark Guardians. Starfox has the power to psychically control other people's emotions and his body has been enhanced by cosmic energy to the point that it ages far more slowly than most humanoids and is superhumanly strong.

Eros is the youngest son of A'lars also known as Mentor and Sui-San, and he grew up on Titan to be a fun-loving, carefree womanizer and adventurer in contrast to his brother Thanos, a power-hungry, nihilistic conqueror. Only when Thanos launched his first major attack on Titan, did Eros begin to take life a bit more seriously. It is, however, yet to be seen what role Harry Styles' Eros will play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Harry Styles on Eros

In an interview with Dazed, Styles opened about his experience on working in Eternals, he said, "I'm only in right at the very end. But who didn't grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I'm so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé Zhao." Meanwhile, the movie featured a star-studded cast that includes, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

