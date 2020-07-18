Who Is Hayden Panettiere's Ex Boyfriend? Find Out Who The American Actor Was Dating

American Actor Hayden Panettiere is best known for her role in musical drama series Nashville. The actor has recently filed a complaint of domestic abuse against her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson. Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend has been put in prison by the Los Angeles police as a result of the actor’s complaint. Read on to find out, “Who is Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend?”

Who is Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend?

Hayden Panettiere made her first public appearance with her then-boyfriend Brian Hickerson in July 2018. The ex-couple was seen hand-in-hand at the Arclight Theatre in Los Angeles. Prior to her relationship with Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere was engaged to boxer Wladimir Klitschko. The couple ended their nine-year relationship in 2018.

Panettiere is currently co-parenting her daughter Kaya with Klitschko. According to the reports of a media portal, Hayden Panettiere’s daughter lives in Ukraine with her boxer dad.

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend: Who is Brian Hickerson?

The 30-year-old actor’s ex-boyfriend is Brian Hickerson, a 31-year-old real estate agent who is trying to make it as an actor. Brian Hickerson’s only role so far is in the 2017 movie M. F. A. Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend starred as Officer Williams in the movie. Brian Hickerson is a South Carolina native, who currently lives in Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. According to reports of an entertainment portal, while trying to land acting gigs, Hickerson is also working in real estate to pay his bills.

Why was Brian Hickerson arrested?

Brian Hickerson was arrested on Valentine’s Day 2020 for allegedly punching Hayden in the face. According to the reports of a media portal, Hickerson was arrested for domestic battery. Brian Hickerson had previously been arrested for a felony domestic charge against Hayden in May 2019. Reports also suggest that the former Nashville actor suffered injuries and bruises to her arms, ear and neck.

While the 2019 case was dismissed in 2019 amid reports claiming that Hayden Panettiere did not participate in the prosecution’s case. However, in July 2020 Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend has been arrested again and has been charged with seven felony counts relating to a series of alleged domestic violence incidents involving the Panettiere. According to the reports of a media portal, Brian Hickerson will be facing up to 10 years in jail.

The former Nashville star took to her Instagram on July 18, 2020, and posted her statement about the whole incident. The actor wrote in her post that, she is finally coming forward, with the whole truth about her abusive relationship with Brian Hickerson. The actor also claimed that she wanted to do her part so that, Hickerson is not able to do the same with any other woman in the future.

