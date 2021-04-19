Who Is Kendall Jenner Dating? Everything You Need To Know About Her Relationship

Kendall Jenner is regarded as one of the most popular celebrities in the United States with a massive fan following. Much like her sisters, Kendall does not shy away from being upfront about her personal life. Several rumours about her relationships have done rounds in the past and her dating life has often become the point of discussion in the entertainment industry. While Kendall has remained silent about her current relationship, it has been revealed in Entertainment Tonight that she is a relationship with a famous NBA player.

Who is Kendall Jenner dating?

Kendall Jenner is currently dating NBA star Devin Booker. The rumours of Kendall and Devin had first begun a few months ago, as the couple were spotted making several appearances in public. These appearances included a dinner together with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey, who are known to be friends with the Kardashian family. The couple had also spent Valentine’s Day with each other, which was the final confirmation about their relationship. While both of them have kept their relationship out of the limelight, a few interesting details about the couple have been revealed in a report by People.

The said reports suggest that Devin has become quite familiar and close to Kendall’s family, as he was even given an invitation to Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti. It was also revealed that their relationship began as a hook-up, which eventually led them both to become serious with each other. Kendall is reportedly quite content in her relationship. Their dating rumours were earlier denied by a source to Entertainment Tonight, but they were eventually confirmed with the couple’s growing appearances. The two have been going strong with each other ever since.

Kendall Jenner has become one of the most influential fashion icons in the last few years, having created a successful career as a model. She has also appeared in several TV shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015 and in the year after that, Kourtney and Kim Take New York among others. Devin Brooker, on the other hand, is a prominent player of the Phoenix Suns team in the NBA.