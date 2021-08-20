Who Is The New Villain In Marvel's 'Eternals'? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Marvel's Eternals has released a full-length trailer and the internet is abuzz! While the latest trailer doesn't reveal everything, Salma Hayek's Ajak does tell us that the sudden return of half of the Earth's population is caused due to something called "The Emergence." While we don't fully know the extent of the threat they face, we can assume that the Eternals ancient rivals The Deviants are also on their way.

Eternals is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

Who is the new villain in Eternals? Who are the Deviants?

To know about the Deviants, one must know about the Eternals. It all began several thousand years ago when the all-powerful gods known as Celestials began experimenting with the earliest life forms on Earth. As a result of these experiments, the Eternals came into being. They were advanced humanoids tasked with protecting the planet using their wide array of superpowers.

While the Celestials made these great beings, their experiments weren't all successful. They also ended up mutating another batch of humans, who had their DNA destabilised. Due to this, a monstrous race of beings who wanted to destroy their more "angelic" counterparts were born. They were called The Deviants.

The war between the Eternals and the Deviants are so ancient that some have simply become a part of mythology, history and legends. One conflict from the comics traces back to the destruction of an entire continent, Lemuria with their capital city Atlantis, sinking to the bottom. In the comics, there is still a Deviant city buried under the Pacific Ocean where Kro still claims leadership.

The trailer also explains why the Eternals never interfered with during the events of Avengers: Endgame. We hear Gemma Chan's Sersi say, "We were instructed not to interfere with any human conflict unless Deviants were involved." The trailer doesn't pinpoint a main, named antagonist stirring up all the chaos, but there is a shot of a Deviant holding Angelina Jolie's Thena captive, telling her: "You can't protect any of them."

Who is Kro? What are Kro's powers?

Now that you know who the Deviants are, you should also know that all Deviants are unique in terms of their mutations and abilities. No two are alike, and the Deviant Kro is more unusual than the rest. This is because Kro's mutation has granted him immortality, making his life expectancy and strength closer to that of the Eternals than his own kind seeing as he's 20,000 years old.

Kro has changed several identities over the years, in the fear that his fellow Deviants would try to experiment on him in order to understand the secret behind his immortality. He has changed so many identities, that at one point people literally thought he was the devil. In the comics, Kro also has a secret relationship with the Eternal Thena. However, we don't know if Marvel plans to head in that direction.

The warlord Deviant Kro, in the comics, has psychic control over his own body that allows him to regenerate its cells at speed. He also has high resistance to injuries, although not as high as the Eternals. However, any injury that he suffers only lasts a few minutes since he can repair his body by regenerating cells at any time.

It's also interesting to note the interaction between Kro and Thena in the Eternals trailer. Marvel has claimed over and over again that Eternals is a love story, and while fans all believe that the love story refers to the love triangle between Sersi, Ikaris and the Black Knight, it's possible that that theme includes Kro and Thena.

IMAGE - ETERNALS INSTA