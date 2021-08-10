Who Is The Next Bachelorette 2022?: When Will New Season Starring Micheal Young Start?

As the first of two seasons of The Bachelorette airing this year comes to a close, fans have been wondering which one of Katie Thurston's contestants will be chosen as the next Bachelor. While we still have Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette and a whole season of Bachelor in Paradise to go before we return to The Bachelor, now is as good a time as any to go through the suspected frontrunners for Season 26 of the franchise's main show.

When will next bachelorette 2022 will start?

The Bachelor's next season is set to premiere in early 2022. It'll be the first season since off-screen drama in Matt James' season prompted a franchise-wide shake-up, with longstanding host Chris Harrison departing. We don't know if the Bachelor producers want to play it safe or go for a lead that fits the classic Bachelor model (a.k.a. another white dude). In any case, viewers are eager to support another dynamic leading man on his quest for love.

According to ABC entertainment chief Rob Mills, fan input will play a significant impact in who is chosen. "The audience is the show's silent producer," Mills told Variety, "so we'll look at who people say they want to see on Twitter, and we'll also look at people who went home too early and were great but didn't have enough time to shine. Sometimes the pond is really dry — this season will be the opposite case. The pond is overstocked."

Who is Michelle Young?

Michelle Young is a participant in The Bachelor's 25th season. She is one of five ladies who were brought to the show after filming began, which is why she isn't among the original contestants. Michelle is from the Minnesota town of Woodbury. With a few postings on her account, the candidate seems a newcomer to Instagram. She is thought to have joined the platform as a result of her presence on the show. Michelle is shown in sports gear in one of her photos, claiming that she "misses the game," according to US Weekly. Michelle played basketball at Bradley University from 2011 to 2015.

Young earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, in 2015. The 27-year-old stepped directly into moulding young minds as an elementary school teacher, in a rare case of someone really using their college degree in the way it was meant. Young's official ABC bio states that guiding her students to become the next generation of community leaders is a key focus of her profession. Since James is the founder of a charitable organisation that provides one-of-a-kind culinary experiences to poor children, this was most likely a key part of her bond with him.

Picture Credit: Michelle Young/ bachloretteABC-Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.