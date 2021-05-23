Who Is Travis Barker? Who Did He Date Before Kourtney Kardashian?

Travis Barker is one of the popular American musicians and a member of a rock band who has been dating one of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney. The moment it was revealed that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian began dating each other, it created a buzz among their fans. Travis Barker even dated a couple of other girls before dating Kourtney and even married two of them and got divorced later. Here's all about his dating history.

Who is Travis Barker?

Travis Barker is an American singer, songwriter, and producer who is also a drummer for the rock band, Blink-182. He also became a part of another band named Transplants along with others namely Box Car Racer, +44, Goldfinger, and Antemasque. The artist began his career as a drummer quite early in life with a rock band named Aquabats and later joined Blink-182. Born in California, the American drummer even received numerous opportunities to collaborate with some of the prolific artists of the entertainment industry. He received a breakthrough in his career with one of his early studio albums named Enema of the State and went on with more such albums namely What's My Age Again?, All the Small Things, and many more.

Who did Travis Barker date before Kourtney Kardashian?

Travis Barker first got married to Melissa Kennedy in late 2001 and after a period of around nine months, the couple got divorced. The artist then married popular actor and model, Shanna Moakler in 2004. Their wedding ceremony became one of the popular ceremonies of that time as it was based on a Gothic-style theme. Travis and Shanna also share two kids together, one of which is a boy named Lander Asher along with the daughter, Alabama Luella. The couple later parted their ways in 2006 and announced their divorce through social media with their patch-up rumors still buzzing among the fans.

He even dated the singer, Rita Ora for a short span of time before entering into a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have now been dating since January 2021 and have even been posting photos of them together showcasing their love for each other. They recently posted a bunch of photos and videos on social media to depict their fun trip together.

IMAGE: TRAVIS BARKER'S INSTAGRAM, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

