Who Voices Dracula In Hotel Transylvania 4? Find Out Who Replaced Adam Sandler

The fourth film of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, titled Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is gearing up for its release on July 23 this year. The trailer of this animated movie was dropped on May 17, 2021 and made quite some news on social media. The trailer showed how Dracula's son-in-law, Johnny, feels out of place after entering the monster world. While Van Helsing shoots Johnny with a special laser to turn him into a dragon as a possible solution to his 'fear of missing out', all the monsters, unfortunately, start turning into humans. This causes a lot of chaos in the hotel and forms as the synopsis of the new movie. The movie also presented a new voice of the iconic main character leading many fans to ask who voices Dracula in Hotel Transylvania 4.

Who voices Dracula in Hotel Transylvania 4?

Recently, the Hotel Transylvania team went through some changes as the lead actor Adam Sandler was revealed to have parted ways from the production. Brian Hull has instead joined the Hotel Transylvania voice cast as the main protagonist, Dracula. Dracula is the head of all the monsters and is a vampire by nature who has gotten married to a human. After the death of his wife Martha, Dracula remained a single father to Mavis for over a century until he falls in love with Ericka Van Helsing in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Though a rookie in the industry, Brian Hull has a wealth of hit movies under his portfolio. From Pup Star to Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, Hull has played a prominent role in these movies before landing a breakthrough in Hotel Transylvania.

For the latest venture, Genndy Tartakovsky will return as the screenwriter and executive producer. Hotel Transylvania voice cast features Selena Gomez portraying the role of Drac's daughter, Mavis. She will also be the executive producer for the last instalment. Brooklyn 99 actor Andy Samberg will also be seen reprising his role as Johnny Loughran. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania's exact release date hasn't been revealed yet but has been confirmed to roll out in July 2021.

IMAGE: ONE MEDIA YOUTUBE

