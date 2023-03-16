Whoopi Goldberg Apologises For Using Romanian Slur On The View

Whoopi Goldberg, who is known for her work in The Color Purple, recently came under fire for saying an ethnic slur on her television show The View. The actress issued an apology via the ABC talk show’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday (March 16).

In the shared video, Goldberg said, "When you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have. I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn't. I should have said 'cheated,' and I used another word, and I’m really, really sorry."

Check out the video here:

A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today's episode of #TheView. pic.twitter.com/PIvwYRWMsy — The View (@TheView) March 15, 2023

Goldberg said the Romanian slur

Earlier, in a discussion about former US president Donald Trump and actress Stormy Daniels, Whoopi Goldberg referred to Trump's supporters as "people who still believe that he got (expletive) somehow in the election" while using a harsh and racist slur connected with the Romanian people.

The term, which is derived from the word "gypsy," is seen as a racist and insulting slur towards people of Romani background and culture.

It's not the first time Goldberg has faced criticism for her verbose commentary. In early 2022, she was suspended from The View for two weeks after asserting that the Holocaust had nothing to do with race. The actress has said, "The Holocaust isn't about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man. These are two white groups of people."