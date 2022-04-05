Whoopi Goldberg Says Will Smith's Career Will Be 'fine' After Oscars Slap; 'he'll Be Back'

Will Smith's infamous incident at the Oscars 2022 garnered serious backlash from his fans and even celebrities. While the actor has resigned from the Academy, apologised to comedian Chris Rock and his family, and accepted any disciplinary proceedings against his actions, he has now begun to lose projects.

As Netflix recently announced the halt of the actor's upcoming film on the platform, actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg recently reacted to Smith losing work due to the Oscar slap controversy and mentioned that the actor would soon bounce back.

'He'll be fine; he'll be back': Whoopi Goldberg

According to the recent episode of the daytime talk show, The View, the host Whoopi Goldberg opened up about the recently Oscar controversy during which Will Smith smacked Comedian Chris Rock for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. She shed light on Will Smith losing projects and mentioned that no one needs to worry as the actor will be fine and be back soon. She even stated that Chris Rock was the victim and added that the Oscar producers made the correct decision in not removing Will Smith from the show.

She said, "Some people found that controversial, but the show didn't have anything like last week's controversy, which is fine. Also, some of Will Smith's future projects are in question. The question is, does he have a path back? Yes, of course, he does. ... He'll be fine; he'll be back. No worries."

Earlier, she even stated that though this was not the first time craziness has happened onstage, this was the first time we've seen anybody assault anybody onstage. She stated, "This is not the first time craziness has happened onstage, but this is the first time we've seen anybody assault anybody onstage."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was recently revealed that Netflix has slowed down the development of Will Smith's upcoming action-thriller movie, Fast and Loose, after the actor's sensational altercation with Chris Rock at the Academy Awards 2022.

Image: AP