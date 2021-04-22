Whoopi Goldberg On Penning Her New Superhero Story: "I've Been Obsessed With Superheroes"

While Whoopi Goldberg has strongly established her name as an actor and an author, she is now looking forward to beginning her innings as a screenwriter. It has been recently revealed that she is currently working on her own film project which is a superhero concept. Goldberg opened up about her superhero idea with Variety, where she spoke in detail about what theme she is aiming to explore in this idea, along with other intriguing details about it. She also talked about her future as an actor and a host.

Whoopi Goldberg superhero movie and all you need to know about it

Even though Whoopi Goldberg has a lot on her plate as a professional, that has not stopped her from developing her own superhero film for the future. As per her own revelation, her idea of a superhero is different from the ones that have been seen till now. Goldberg has shared that the superhero film will be about “an older Black woman”. She said that she has been “obsessed” with superheroes right since she was a child. She also said that while superheroes are often shown to be saving the earth, it is “older Black women” who are actually going to save the earth.

Her superhero concept revolves around the story of an older black woman who acquires superpowers and has to learn how to use them. Apart from her films, Whoopi Goldberg is best known for her outspoken nature as a host in The View. She said that while she has been busy with other work, she currently has no plans from leaving her position on the talk show. According to her, she would think about moving on if and when she is asked to leave the show.

Whoopie Goldberg has worked in a long list of films and TV shows during the course of her acting career. Some of her popular films include Made in America, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, A Little Bit of Heaven and more. She is currently working on The Emmett Till Story and is also set to reprise her character as Guinan in Star Trek: Picard.