Whoopi Goldberg Returns To 'The View' Show Post 2 Weeks Suspension Over Holocaust Remarks

Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg who was suspended from the ABC talk show, The View for two weeks after her Holocaust remarks, returned to the show on Monday. According to People magazine, the prominent personality returned alongside Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and guest host Ana Navarro.

During the latest episode, Goldberg said, "Hello, hello, hello and welcome to The View. And yes, I am back” after Behar told her, "We missed you." Reciprocating to the love, she said, "I missed you all too. I got to tell you, there's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are The View and this is what we do. Sometimes we don't do this as eloquently as we could."

As per Variety, two weeks prior, on January 31, Goldberg inaccurately asserted that the "Holocaust isn't about race" on The View. Despite an apology from the host of The View talk show, ABC News President Kim Godwin said she had decided it was not enough. According to ABC News President, he has given some time to the actor to reflect upon her statement.

In the earlier episode, Goldberg said the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man” and “not about race.” When one of her co-hosts challenged that assertion, saying the Holocaust was driven by white supremacy, Ms. Goldberg said, “But these are two white groups of people.” Post her remarks, in a later appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on Monday, the actor apologized and accepted her mistake. Further, she explained that as a Black person, she thinks of racism as being based on skin color but that she realized not everyone sees it that way.

Goldberg even penned an apology on Twitter in a statement. “On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man'. I should have said it is about both," Goldberg wrote in a Twitter apology. “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused," the 66-year-old added.

In Monday's opening, Goldberg also said, "It's five minutes to get in important information about topics and that's what we try to do every day. I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away. People reached out from places that made me go, 'Wait, what, what, really?' And it was amazing."

Though she did not directly discuss the controversy, Goldberg told the camera that "we're going to keep having tough conversations."I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was very grateful I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening because we're going to keep having tough conversations. And in part, because this is what we were hired to do," she said.

