American actor Whoopi Goldberg was recently suspended from the ABC talk show The View for two weeks after saying that the Nazi genocide of six million Jews "was not about race." Despite an apology from the host of The View talk show, ABC News President Kim Godwin said she had decided it was not enough. According to ABC News President, he has given some time to the actor to reflect upon her statement.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement. For the unversed, on Monday, while discussing a Tennessee school district banning the graphic novel "Maus," Goldberg said, "If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn't about race."

Whoopi Goldberg issues apology post-Holocaust comments

Post the incident, The Oscar-winning TV personality took to Twitter and issued an apology for her remarks and wrote about how the ‘Jewish people around the world will always have her support.’ “On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man'. I should have said it is about both," Goldberg wrote in a Twitter apology. “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused," the 66-year-old added.

Meanwhile, in the episode, Goldberg said the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man” and “not about race.” When one of her co-hosts challenged that assertion, saying the Holocaust was driven by white supremacy, Ms. Goldberg said, “But these are two white groups of people.”

Post her remarks, in a later appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on Monday, the actor apologized and accepted her mistake. Further, she explained that as a Black person, she thinks of racism as being based on skin color but that she realized not everyone sees it that way. “I get it. Folks are angry,” she said. “I accept that, and I did it to myself.”

IMAGE: Instagram/whoopigoldberg