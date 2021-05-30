Why Are Taylor Swift Fans Leaving Snake Emoji On Olivia Rodriguo's Instagram Post?

Olivia Rodriguo has been gaining immense popularity with her new album Sour. It is not hidden that Olivia is a Swiftie. She is a big Taylor Swift fan and loves to shower love on the artist both personally and publicly. But seems like Olivia Rodriguo has landed herself in a problem with Swifties attacking her. Taylor Swift's fans have been commenting the snake emoji on Olivia's post after she sent her driver's license merch to Kim Kardashian.

Taylor Swift fans not happy with Olivia Rodriguo

Rodrigo recently released her debut album, Sour. She sent PR packages to quite a few celebrities in order to promote her album. One such celebrity was none other than Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to thank Olivia for the merch and patches.

Kardashian wrote, “How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can’t wait for her album. You guys know I love ‘drivers license.'” The PR package included some Sour merch as well as a personal thank you note from Rodrigo. “Kim, thank you so much for supporting my music! It means the absolute world. I just adore you & I wanted to give you a few goodies to celebrate the release of my 1st album SOUR. Sending you & ur fam so much love", the note read.

Kim Kardashian shows off her ‘SOUR’ promo package from Olivia Rodrigo saying she listens to “drivers license” “all the time” only to be outed by her daughter North West:



“You never listen to it.” pic.twitter.com/6qRqnKJfFZ — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) May 25, 2021

Seems like this didn't go well with the Swifties as everybody is aware of the feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian. Now Taylor Swift's fans are attacking Olivia on her Instagram post by leaving the snake emoji in the comment section which is unofficially the symbol of the feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian. “Kinda glad Taylor didn’t post about your album tbh,” one person commented on Rodriguo's post. Another user wrote, “Kim K? Really? I love your work but that was the cheapest move ever", while most of them left snake emoticons in the comment section.

Swifties flood Olivia Rodrigo’s comments on Instagram with hate and snake emojis after she sent Kim Kardashian a ‘SOUR’ promo package. https://t.co/OkOEg3tLvP pic.twitter.com/MJbRiM7NjE — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) May 25, 2021

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor Swift does not share a good relationship with Kim's husband Kanye West since the time he interrupted her MTV Video Music Awards' speech in 2010. Later, Kanye wrote a derogatory line about Taylor in his 2016 song Famous. He claimed that he took Taylor's permission before writing the line however Taylor denied that she didn't know that Kanye would be calling her a b**** in his song. Later, Kim in an interview with GQ said that Taylor "totally knew" about the line and she pretended like she didn't to "play the victim again." Later, Kim even posted a video of Taylor and Kanye talking about the song on her Snapchat, to which Taylor responded, saying she was never made aware that Kanye was doing so. Eventually, in the spring of 2020, the full audio from the conversation got leaked which validated what Taylor had said from the beginning - Kanye called her about the song, but never mentioned the b*** word.

