Why Chris Evans' Sweater From 'Knives Out' Is Booming On The Internet

Knives Out has a massive cast ranging from Chris Evans to Daniel Craig. Knives Out is among 2019’s most popular films. The star cast is gigantic and you’ll fall in love with the hilarity and dark humour of every character in the film. The movie is written, produced and directed by Rian Johnson and was released on November 29, this year.

Chris Evans' cable-knit sweater

One of America’s favourite Chrises is also in the movie. Chris Evans stole the attention after the audience witnessed him in a cable knit sweater. The sweater’s appeal is quite simple. It is cozy, and looks fabulous. In the film, Evans plays the role of a spoiled son of a wealthy and dysfunctional family. His cream-coloured cable-knit sweater has created a buzz on the internet. Fans have once again liked Chris Evans and his preppy style.

Knives Out is a whodunit style film. It has got a house full of suspects and a clever detective who can see through almost anything. The movie is tailored in a way to make the audience keep guessing and question everything. However, what Chris wore in the film seems warm and cozy. In the movie, Chris portrayed the role of a spoiled wealthy playboy who looked dorky in that cream-coloured sweater. However, the sweater is a timeless winter piece if you choose to rock it too.

No one knows what Evans wore in the film. But costume designer jenny Eagen told an entertainment portal that it was chosen to signal his wealth and privilege. Cable knitting is yarn-intensive, which can mean a higher price tag. However, cream-coloured cable-knits are available at a range of different brands and price points for guys to pull off the look. Here's how fans reacted to the sweater.

Chris Evans’ cream sweater from Knives Out appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/vyJeiMZ5j9 — Everything Chris Evans ⍟⃝ 🧔🏻 🔪 (@evrythingevans) December 5, 2019

Leaning into the popularity of the sweater, the official KnivesOut Twitter account changed its name to “Chris Evans’ Sweater Stan Account” on Thursday. After reverting back on Friday, it posted, "The stan account might be gone, but the sweaters are forever." Whatever their strategy is, it is working. The selection of the sweater in the movie is indeed creating a buzz among the fans and it is working out well for Lionsgate.

