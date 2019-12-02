'Knives Out': Fans Sing Praises Of Chris Evans-starrer Murder-mystery Film

Rian Johnson, who previously helmed Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper, directed his latest crime-drama film Knives Out. With a stellar cast of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, and many others, the film has successfully managed to find its audience at the box office. Released on the busy Thanksgiving weekend, the film was expected to bring in fewer numbers than it actually did, which were $70 million dollars on its first weekend globally. Fans are reportedly loving this new take of blending comedy in a murder-mystery film. Earning both critical and commercial triumph, Knives Out is on its way to becoming one of the most successful films in the genre. Check out what netizens are saying about the film.

Also read: Knives Out: Daniel Craig & Chris Evans Shine In This Black Comedy

Netizens react to Knives Out

Real quick thought on #KnivesOut. My movie theater NEVER clapps after movies, I even used to work there for 3 summers with huge blockbusters screening, no clapping.



They clapped for Rian Johnson's #KnivesOut. — The Negotiator (Omar) (@thenegotiator95) November 30, 2019

Also read: Chris Evans Says That Knives Out Gave Him A Change Of Pace From MCU

Me watching Chris Evans in #KnivesOut:

" you are so photogenic."

"you have always been a great actor."

"you are so good."



also me: *waits for Chris to tell me I'm sweet* pic.twitter.com/MXjQRcfYI8 — diary of a fandom: #BlackWidow2020 (@iamnotconceited) November 29, 2019

Also read: Knives Out: 5 Most Interesting Roles Of Daniel Craig Apart From James Bond

#KnivesOut is a brilliant homage to the mystery genre! Packed with excellent writing and directing from Rian Johnson, great humor, unexpected twists and surprises, & solid acting from its ensemble cast, Knives Out is easily one of the best #films of 2019.



Final Grade: A+ pic.twitter.com/h345b6TIb2 — Cameron Junge (@cam_junge) November 30, 2019

Also read: Knives Out: 5 Interesting Roles Of Chris Evans Apart From Captain America

A group of friends and I went to see #KnivesOut tonight, and loved it! It was as interesting, fun, and well-plotted as we’d hoped, and the cast was stellar. We watched Sleuth in preparation, and were wondering if a certain set piece was the same, @rianjohnson? We hope so! — Ntombi A. Peters (@Ntombi) December 2, 2019

Also read: Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart's '7 Minutes Of Brotherhood'; Watch Video

#KnivesOut was so much fun. My family and I left the theater asking, “Why don’t they make more movies like THAT?!” Congrats @ChrisEvans and Co.! — Jen (@jenflortx) December 2, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.