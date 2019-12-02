The Debate
'Knives Out': Fans Sing Praises Of Chris Evans-starrer Murder-mystery Film

Hollywood News

Knives Out has brought in big numbers at the box office along with earning a lot of praise by critics. Read below to know what fans are saying about the film.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
knives out

Rian Johnson, who previously helmed Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper, directed his latest crime-drama film Knives Out. With a stellar cast of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, and many others, the film has successfully managed to find its audience at the box office. Released on the busy Thanksgiving weekend, the film was expected to bring in fewer numbers than it actually did, which were $70 million dollars on its first weekend globally. Fans are reportedly loving this new take of blending comedy in a murder-mystery film. Earning both critical and commercial triumph, Knives Out is on its way to becoming one of the most successful films in the genre. Check out what netizens are saying about the film. 

Published:
