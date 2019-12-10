Did Arrow Die In 'Crisis On Infinite Earths' Because Of The Flash?

Crisis on Infinite Earths has officially begun and it has put fans in a dilemma about what is going to happen next. The first episode released on The CW's Supergirl. After which unexpected events happened during the show which made the crossovers more interesting. Anti-Monitor was seen in the show who is the supervillain as per the DC comics. Characters from Earth-1 and Earth-38 were brought together by Harbinger. Queen family had a pivotal moment during the action. Arrow was destined to die in this episode as it was predicted earlier. The choice of killing off Oliver right from the start was a shocker to many fans who tuned in with four more remaining parts. In many ways, he was a leader of The CW's version of the Justice League. Although it is said that Oliver is dead because of The Flash, which is not confirmed yet.

Did Arrow get killed because of The Flash?

The Flash is known for his amazing superpowers to save the world and his friends. One of his best friends is Oliver Queen and because of Barry Allen (The Flash) travelling into the past and messing up the timeline, there could be a slight chance that he could change the future to save himself but kill Arrow instead. As per the future timeline, somebody has to die and there is a possibility that Oliver sacrificed his life for The Flash. That is not how fans wanted to see an end to his life at the end of Season 8. However, Oliver's sacrifice affects the rest of the team which will be seen in the next instalments of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

