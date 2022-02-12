Last Updated:

Why Netflix Is Removing Marvel Shows? Daredevil, Jessica Jones & Others Leaving Netflix

A lot of Marvel shows are leaving Netflix this March including Daredevil, Jessica Jones & many others. Read further to know why Netflix is removing marvel shows

Netflix

Netflix is considered to be one of the top streaming services in the world. There are many new shows and movies that are added and removed every month on the streamer. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who are looking up to some good superhero action content on Netflix will be disappointed and they might reconsider their Netflix subscription. Recently, it was announced that a lot of Marvel shows will be leaving the streaming giant soon, and will be moving to Disney Plus. The shows include Daredevil, Jessica Jones among many others.

Why Netflix is removing Marvel shows?

It comes as a huge disappointment to the marvel fans as Netflix is removing a lot of Marvel content. Reportedly, the platform’s license of the content has ended and rights have been reverted back to Disney. It is still not clear whether these shows will be available through Disney’s streaming services or they will be made available on Disney+, with its other Marvel content.

After 28 February, the marvel shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher among many others will not be available on the streaming platform.

Which all shows are leaving Netflix?

Here's the list of Marvel shows that will be removed from the streamer-

  • Daredevil (Seasons 1–3)
  • Jessica Jones (Seasons 1–3)
  • Luke Cage (Seasons 1–2)
  • Iron Fist (Seasons 1–2)
  • The Defenders (Limited series)
  • The Punisher (Seasons 1–2)

