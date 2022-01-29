Last Updated:

From Daredevil To Jessica Jones, How To Watch Marvel's Netflix Shows In Order In 2022?

From 'Daredevil' to 'Jessica Jones' season 3, here are the list of Marvel's Netflix shows and how to watch the 13 series in order in 2022?

Written By
Joel Kurian
Marvel, the defenders trailer

Image: Instagram/@netflix


A plethora of Marvel movies has left Netflix for Disney+ soon after the streamer debuted in the market. However, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who are looking for some superhero action on Netflix, need not be disappointed. There are numerous Marvel shows that they can catch up on Netflix even today.

While there have been no MCU releases on Netflix in the last few years,  there are, however, 13 action-packed series available for streaming on the platform. Here's the order in which the interconnected series were released, and the chronological order (as per storyline) to watch for fans.

How to Watch the Marvel's Netflix Shows in Order in 2022?

1. Daredevil (Season 1): April 10, 2015

This was the series that sparked the 'Defenders' group of characters. The show traces the story of a lawyer-cum-vigilante Charlie Cox, battling criminal entities like the Russian mafia on the streets of New York.

READ | Marvel's 'Moon Knight' actor Gaspard Ulliel passes away at 37 after skiing accident

2. Jessica Jones (Season 2): November 20, 2015

This series outlined the story of Jessica Jones' journey battling post-traumatic stress disorder, running her detective agency and falling in love with Luke Cage. 

3. Daredevil (Season 2): March 18, 2016

The next season showcased Charlie Cox aka Daredevil taking on Frank Castle/Punisher and his reunion with his ex-girlfriend, Elektra Natchios.

4. Luke Cage (Season 1): September 30, 2016

The latest Marvel character to avail a series on Netflix was Luke Cage. The plot revolved around the protagonist wanting to rebuild his life in Harlem, New York, however, he then turns into a fugitive and confronts his past to protect his loved ones. 

READ | Marvel's 'Moon Knight' trailer receives massive response, garners 75 mn views in 24 hours

5. Iron Fist (Season 1) : March 17, 2017

The next character that Marvel introduced in the Netflix series was Iron Fist aka Danny Rand, who returns from the 'dead', and takes on the evil outfit 'The Hand', amid the emergence of his family's past.

6. The Defenders: August 18, 2017

The four previously introduced characters, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, then come together to form a superhero team as they battle The Hand.

7. The Punisher (Season 1): November 17, 2017

The plot of the series revolved around Frank Castle aka The Punisher, who is seeking revenge from the people who have killed his wife and children. 

8. Jessica Jones (Season 2): March 8, 2018

In the second instalment, Jessica Jones takes up a new challenge for her detective agency as she adapts to normal life in New 
York, following her encounter with Kilgrave.  

READ | Emilia Clarke's first look from Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' leaked online? See Here

9. Luke Cage (Season 2): June 22, 2018

The plot of the next instalment of Luke Cage traces the story of the protagonist as he faces a new battle in Harlem, after earning popularity by removing the blot on his name. 

10. Iron Fist (Season 2) September 7, 2018

This traces the events after the union of the Defenders, and here Danny Rand seeks to protect his city and his loved ones as the latest threat for him is Typhoid Mary.

11. Daredevil (Season 3): Octobr 19, 2018

The last season of Daredevil traces the conflict for Matt Murdock when his identity is threatened after Wilson Flask is set free from the prison.

12. The Punisher (Season 2): January 18, 2019

The next season is the story of Frank Castle taking the decision to go all guns blazing against crime and quitting his life a common man after saving a girl from attempted murder.

13. Jessica Jones (Season 3):  June 14, 2019

Jessica Jones battles the threat of a clever psychopath with the help of Trish Walker, amid their on-off equation, and a tragedy that pits them against each other.  

READ | Tom Holland expresses uncertainty on returning as Spider-Man in upcoming Marvel films
READ | Marvel star Evangeline Lilly protests against US' COVID vaccine mandate, Simu Liu reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Marvel, MCU, Netflix
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com