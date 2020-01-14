Why Trevor Noah's Netflix Series Should Be Watched At Least Once

Trevor Noah is a South-African comedian who is most popularly known for being The Daily Show host. The Daily Show is an American satirical comedy show that airs on Comedy Central. He is also a writer, producer, political commentator and TV host. The star has a series of Netflix comedy specials that his fans love binging on. In Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia, Noah describes his experiences of living in America, the racism that still exists and also talks about the first time he had Tacos.

Why do you need to watch Trevor Noah's Netflix special

Son of Patricia presents Noah in a different context and displays separate skills of his that the normal ones that he showcases on his weeknights when he mocks the news. While Noah was picked to fill in Jon Stewart's shoes, even his fans accept that he can never be Stewert. The comedy that Noah presents is broader.

Trevor Noah is most popular for his storytelling skills who is a master of accents and is the most gifted when it comes to portraying the innocent abroad. He perfectly plays the innocent from South Africa who tries to find the subtleties of everything in the US including race, caste, politics, and general. He is funny in a glancing way and builds up a series of insights and lets them lodge into your brain making you think deeply about it all as you realise that he has been entertaining you with funny but unsettling stories.

There also follows a brilliant tone of voice and accent endeavour as he explains his first experience with Tacos. Complete with all the characters and voices, he walks you through his taco-eating experience an turns it into a commentary about the fear of Mexicans that seems to define a lot of Trump supporters. The segments emerge as a funny and thoughtful stand-up where Noah knows when to slip in a searing joke on the side.

