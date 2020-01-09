The Debate
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Step Back As 'Senior Members'; Piers Morgan, Trevor Noah REACT

In a big announcement, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry revealed to step back as 'Senior members' of the Royal Family. See how celebs have reacted to the decision.

meghan markle

On January 8, 2019, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex of the Royal family made an official announcement about stepping back as 'Senior Members' of the Royal Family. 

As per a statement released by Buckingham Palace, they will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. They also mentioned that they would like to be financially independent. 

In the official statement, they talked about being progressive and independent while continuing to serve the Majesty, The Queen and also continuing with all the responsibilities they have towards the family.

The royal couple also talked about raising their son with an appreciation of the royal tradition. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also revealed that they would further talk about their plans and would enlighten everyone more about this step.

There are many celebrities who reacted to the duo taking this step, while some appreciated it, others decided to mock the whole situation. 

Celebrity reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image Courtesy: Sussex Royal Instagram

 

 

