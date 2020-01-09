Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Step Back As 'Senior Members'; Piers Morgan, Trevor Noah REACT

On January 8, 2019, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex of the Royal family made an official announcement about stepping back as 'Senior Members' of the Royal Family.

As per a statement released by Buckingham Palace, they will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. They also mentioned that they would like to be financially independent.

In the official statement, they talked about being progressive and independent while continuing to serve the Majesty, The Queen and also continuing with all the responsibilities they have towards the family.

The royal couple also talked about raising their son with an appreciation of the royal tradition. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also revealed that they would further talk about their plans and would enlighten everyone more about this step.

There are many celebrities who reacted to the duo taking this step, while some appreciated it, others decided to mock the whole situation.

Celebrity reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision

People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

And that folks, is what power looks like. 👑 https://t.co/2uLihXRnsn — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 8, 2020

No, that's what spiteful treachery against your own family looks like. https://t.co/QXEhmQsSgX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

I love the Harry & Meghan news..Everybody wins, unless I’m missing something. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 8, 2020

Dear senior producers for The Crown. Can we skip ahead a few decades and focus on Megan and Harry for season 4? That would be event TV! Thank you. pic.twitter.com/miYVlsAw8X — Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) January 8, 2020

Not that it really matters, but I think Meghan Markle and her husband are so cool! That was a serious gangsta move. 🙌🏾 Channeling the rebel spirit of the late Diana, princess of Wales. #meghxit #RoyalFamily — Ivor Price (@ivorprice) January 9, 2020

Honestly I think Megan & Harry see the Obama’s living their best life and just want to catch that vibe... #RoyalFamily — Jem (@JustJem24) January 9, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sussex Royal Instagram

