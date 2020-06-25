'Game Of Thrones' Spin-off Series Featuring Naomi Watts Gets Cancelled By HBO

After the end of the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO had plans to create multiple spin-offs. As per reports, the spin-offs also had reached various stages of productions and the makers were planning to release an untitled series that was set thousands of years before the events of GOT. The untitled series featured Naomi Watts. Later, unfortunately, the makers decided to cancel the whole plan.

Why was the untiled series cancelled?

HBO did not provide any reasons behind the cancellation of the untitled series. Reportedly, HBO was not convinced with the story of the series and the lengthy post-production. It is also said that it had issues shooting the prequel in Northern Ireland. According to reports, HBO was not thrilled with the final cut that featured Naomi Watts and it asked to make changes in edits before scrapping the entire thing. Some reports also said that the decision of cancelling the untitled series was made weeks before it was announced to the world.

The makers of the show revealed to a portal that after careful consideration, they have decided not to move forward with the untitled Game of Thrones prequel. They thanked Jane Goldman (showrunner and screenwriter), SJ Clarkson (director) and the whole cast and crew for their work and dedication to the project. In addition to Naomi Watts, the series was also supposed to feature Miranda Richardson and Josh Whitehouse.

Synopsis of the series

HBO had even shared a synopsis for the potential series that included an adventurous journey from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour, from the horrifying secrets of Westeros history to the true origin of the White Walkers and the mysteries of the East to the Starks. After HBO released the synopsis of the series, a few days later it announced a direct-to-series order for another spin-off, titled House of the Dragon. The series was co-created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal that would tell the story of House Targaryen and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

According to reports, George RR Martin was not happy after hearing that the series of the show would not be launched. He appreciated Jane Goldman's efforts and he said that he enjoyed working with her. George RR Martin also said that he had no idea why HBO decided not to go for the series but he was sure that it had nothing to do with House of the Dragon.

