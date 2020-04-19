Ram And Raavan From 'Ramayan' Remind Twitterati Of 'Game Of Thrones'? Here's Why

The return of Ramayan and Mahabharat on the small screen amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide nostalgia of the 90s when the two mythology series first aired on Indian TV sets. Netizens have flooded the internet with their favourite memories of the shows in the form of memes and different posts about their observations. One such post that surfaced online earlier on Sunday has a comparison of the Indian mythological show to the popular American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones.

Netizens have dug out a BTS photo of Ramayan featuring actors Arun Govil and Arvind Trivedi, who played the roles of Ram and Raavan respectively, as they join hands and pose for the camera. They compared it to another BTS photo where actors Vladimir Furdik and Maisie Williams, who played the roles of the Night King and Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, can be seen giving each other a high five post their shooting schedule.

Have a look:

Same jokes are repeating btw. U may go back to timeline of GoT s08e03 release day and copy tweets 👍 pic.twitter.com/9h8Nyn2Des — ahghbfgfc (@hcvwarrior) April 19, 2020

While the fantasy drama which aired on HBO aired its series finale last year, the Indian television has seen a comeback of most of the shows that aired in the late 1980s and 90s starting with the Ramayan and Mahabharat. The purpose of re-telecasting the two shows was to keep the citizens of the country entertained while amid lockdown due to the current global crisis in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. However, a lot of other shows from the erstwhile era like Circus, Shaktimaan and others have also returned to the television screens on popular demand.

