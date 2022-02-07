'Wicked' Director Reveals After Ariana Grande's Audition, 'whole Room Was In Tears'

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are currently gearing up for their roles in director Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. The leading duo had announced their involvement in the project in 2021 and the director recently took to his Twitter account to give fans some more insight into their audition for the film. He mentioned that they had 'ridiculously moving' auditions that had the toom in tears.

Ariana Grande's Wicked audition had the room in tears

The director took to Twitter and shared some of the experiences through his Instagram stories. He mentioned that the auditions were 'so good, the world room was in tears'. He also mentioned that the popular celebrities 'earned' their roles in the film. He wrote, "I can't believe I had the privilege of witnessing the birth of their Elphaba and Glinda. And one day you will too!!" He also shared a glimpse of the time he told Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo that they got the roles in the film and they seemed to be in tears. He mentioned that those were 'real' emotions and he tears up thinking about it. The caption of his tweet read, "Facts on the #WickedMovie Casting. EVERYONE had to audition. Nobody had a free pass. And each had compelling, personal takes on these characters. I wish I could show you the footage. It is ridiculously moving but I’ll get it on camera for the movie for you to experience soon"

Have a look at the post here

Facts on the #WickedMovie Casting. EVERYONE had to audition. Nobody had a free pass. And each had compelling, personal takes on these characters. I wish I could show you the footage. It is ridiculously moving but I’ll get it on camera for the movie for you to experience soon 😉😭 pic.twitter.com/e27w98I8AS — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) February 3, 2022

Ariana Grande had earlier shared the news on her Instagram handle as she shared a glimpse of her video call with Cynthia and the film's director. She captioned it "thank goodness" and also shared a picture of the flowers Cynthia sent her on the special occasion. The note of the bouquet read, "Pink goes good with Green. Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you. Love, Cynthia". Ariana also sent the actor a bouquet of flowers with an adorable note that read, "Dear Cynthia, honoured doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari." Although there is no announcement about the Wicked release date, fans eagerly wait to see the much-loved duo on screen.

Image: Instagram/@arianagrande