Will Chris Hemsworth's Thor Get A Cameo In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3'? Director Clarifies

The latest Marvel Studios outing Thor: Love And Thunder is currently in cinemas and ruling fans' hearts. The film marked the return of Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder Thor after the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. The movie saw Natalie Portman reprise her role as Jane Foster after almost a decade, Tessa Thompson play Valkyrie and Christian Bale star as Gorr, the god butcher.

While the movie also saw cameos of the Guardians Of The Galaxy team, which has now fueled excitement among fans as they were hoping to see Hemsworth's Thor in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. However, James Gunn recently cleared the air and shared a disappointing update on the cameo.

In a clip from My Mom's Basement With Robbie Fox podcast, Clem talked about Thor's cameo in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. He expressed his frustration over James Gunn's return to helming Marvel Studios' films and claimed that it prevented Thor's adventures in the upcoming instalment of Guardians Of The Galaxy and being placed into Taika Waititi's latest Thor: Love And Thunder.

James Gunn on Thor's cameo in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn recently took to his Twitter handle to respond to the claims and clear the air about Hemsworth's cameo. The filmmaker replied to one of the clips from the podcast and penned, "I appreciate the love but Thor was never going to be in Vol 3." As per The Direct, Gunn had previously revealed that he did not have much input on Thor: Love And Thunder. However, he did consult Guardians Of The Galaxy stars and exchanged scripts with Taia Waititi during the process.

I appreciate the love but Thor was never going to be in Vol 3. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2022

More about Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the film series' main cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, reprise their respective roles. The movie is expected to follow the events of Thor: Love And Thunder as well as that of Avengers: Endgame. James Gunn wrapped up the film in May, earlier this year and shared a picture with the film's cast. In the caption, he wrote, "And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade."

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth/@guardiansofthegalaxy