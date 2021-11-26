Will Ferret Reveals He Turned Down 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title To Pass It Paul Rudd; Watch

Well-known for his character Ant Man, Paul Rudd was recently announced as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The actor recently appeared The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Will Ferrell to promote their upcoming show The Shrink Next Door. During the interview, Will mentioned that Paul Rudd was given the title because he initially turned it down.

Will Ferrell claims Paul Rudd is Sexiest Man Alive

Jimmy Fallon introduced Rudd as the Sexiest Man Alive in an elaborate manner and got the fans excited about the news once again. He also showed the audience a copy of People Magazine on which Rudd's face appears on the over and the actor hilariously replied, "Don't believe everything you read." Will applauded the actor for his achievement and also made a joke as he mentioned that he was initially meant to be given the honour, but he turned it down. He said, "I'm totally cool with it because I turned it down. Oh, this is awkward. I go, 'Paul, I can't do it, but something's coming your way."

Rudd spoke to the magazine after he was given the honour and mentioned that he was sure fans were surprised when they heard the news. He mentioned it was not 'false humility' but he truly believes that there should be others who should get the honour before him. He also joked about how he wished that this title would get him invited to dinners with past winners of the title like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Michael B. Jordan, Dwayne Johnson, John Legend, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, and other. Rudd also joked that he would now 'be on a lot more yachts' and looked forward to expanding his 'yachting life'.

The actor also revealed what his wife, Julie Yaeger's reaction was to him bagging the title. He stated that she was 'stupefied and very sweet' about it. He mentioned that her initial reaction was 'giggling and shock' and she then said, "Oh they got it right." However, Rubb said she was 'probably not telling the truth'.

(Image: AP)