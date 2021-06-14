Will Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince Be Replaced By A Brazilian Wonder Woman?

Wonder Woman 1984 released in the year 2020, however, the reviews were divided. The film, nonetheless has definitely found an audience and the third Wonder Woman movie was officially announced just days later of its release Now, recent updates about the upcoming Flash movie has sparked some new rumours that another version of Amazonian aka Wonder Woman will be played by someone else.

Gal Gadot's Diana Prince to be replaced by a Brazilian Wonder Woman ?

Previously, Gal Gadot had hinted that the third film of Wonder Woman will bring an end to her arc as Diana Prince. In an interview with Variety’s The Big Ticket Pocket podcast, Gal said, “You want to see a third movie, I want to see a third movie, too, to have a nice closure." However, it is unclear that whether this closure means an end to Gadot’s arc or just an end to Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman movies.

According to a report by We Got This Covered, The Flash will be introducing another version of Wonder Woman. The Flash is rumoured to be based on the characters' comic book set in the year 2030. In one of the comic books, the Brazilian Wonder Woman Yara Flor is from 2030 and the book revolves around the stories of time travel and multiverse along with the character The Flash. Reportedly, Warner Bros. studio desires to far away from the Snyderverse as much as possible which means that it is possible that Gal Gadot's third Wonder Woman film might mark an end to her role as the iconic superhero.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot is producing and starring a Netflix original movie called Heart of Stone. Heart of Stone is reportedly being designed to be a multi film spy-thriller franchise. Tom Harper who directed the popular Amazon movie The Aeronauts will direct Heart of Stone and Greg Rucka who wrote the popular Netflix movie Old Guard, wil be writing the screenplay of this movie. The film will be produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Jaron Varsano. Details regarding the release of this movie haven't been revealed yet.

