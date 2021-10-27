Will Jennifer Lopez Get Married To Ben Affleck This Year? Former Publicist Drops Hints

As the fans are thrilled to see the rekindling romance between popular celebrity couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, a former publicist recently hinted at their relationship with each other.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, popularly known as 'Bennifer' among the fans, have had a topsy-turvy relationship over the years but the couple recently confirmed their relationship in July.

Are Jennifer and Ben getting married?

According to the reports by Fox News, former celebrity publicist, Rob Shuter expressed his excitement over Bennifer's rekindling romance and stated that they were so special. He also stated how it always felt to him that their love never went away and believed that they would have always been together. Shuter even recalled the time when he was with Lopez writing their initial breakup statement that went around the world and added how sad he felt. "Celebrity breakups are usually matter-of-fact, but this one made me sit down for a moment," he shared.

Adding to it, Rob Shuter further recalled that before he hit the send button, he revealed how he felt this genuine moment of sadness because he felt like these two were meant for each other. "I believe they had the right love, but it was the wrong time. There was always something special about them. And I think now is the right moment for them. So I’m really happy that they’re back together," he stated.

As the former publicist, Shuter recently wrote a book titled "The 4 Word Answer: Who Are You in 4 Words?" that explored his experience and learnings from some of the popular stars of Hollywood, he stated that he feels how Bennifer have a strong chance to take their relationship ahead this time and added that they are not in the limelight this time. He said, "Back when they were together, they were on every cover of every major magazine, week after week. But that hasn’t happened now. The public is still interested in Bennifer, but the world’s media has changed in the last decade."

Clarifying his statement about Bennifer not receiving much limelight as before, he stated that they do not have the same pressure again so they can enjoy themselves. "People are now consuming the news on the internet. I’m not diminishing their star power, but that same pressure isn’t there. It’s not as high risk. So they can enjoy themselves," he explained.

Image: AP