Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Walk Red Carpet Together At 'The Last Duel' Premiere

Actor Ben Affleck graced the red carpet with singer Jennifer Lopez in New York on the premiere night of the historical drama The Last Duel. The premiere night marked the couple's first red carpet appearance since September. Pictures of the couple from the night have been making rounds on the internet as they appeared loved up in front of the lenses.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at The Last Duel premiere

The event took place at the Lincoln Center in New York which was also attended by the cast of The Last Duel namely Jodie Comer and Matt Damon. The Gone Girl actor showed up on the red carpet in a classic black suit while the singer opted for a brown body-hugging dress paired with nude lip makeup and a glamourous half-up hairstyle. They also packed on PDA while posing for the pictures.

They attended The Last Duel Premiere together in Venice marking their first red carpet since rekindling their romance after 15 years. According to a report from People, a source confirmed that the duo has been busy with their professional commitment and hence spending as much time with each other as they can. The source further confirmed, ''Jennifer is very happy that she is able to join Ben in Venice. She is excited to be by his side and to support him. She loves the movie. They are still very happy together."

More on 'The Last Duel'

Directed by Ridley Scott and co-written by Affleck, the period drama features Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in significant roles. The movie depicts the last legally sanctioned duel in the country's history after a woman accuses his husband's friend of raping her. The film is set to release on October 15 in the US.

More on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The couple reunited earlier this month after breaking off their engagement back in 2004 and have been reportedly spending a lot of time with each other. The reports of their romance came after Jennifer, recently, broke off her engagement with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez of two years in April this year. Jennifer and Alex Rodriquez dated for four years overall. Recently, at the red carpet premiere of his upcoming film titled The Tender Bar, Affleck told Extra TV, ''I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good".

Image: AP