Will Smith & Son Jaden's First Performance Together Was An Impromptu One On A Chat Show

As we all know, Will Smith performed live for the first time with his son Jaden Smith, in 2018. The legendary rapper travelled all the way to Miami to support his son on the first night of J. Cole’s KOD Tour. Jaden Smith was performing a supporting act on the tour at the time.

While that may have been the father-son duo's first ever official performance, the two actually performed together many years before, in 2013. Back in May 2013, Will Smith appeared with his son Jaden in an episode of The Graham Norton Show. On the episode, Norton asked the two if they would like to rap together, handing them both mics where they performed not only with each other, but were also joined by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Smith's Fresh Prince co-star Alfonso Ribeiro.

More from Will and Jaden Smith's first-ever performance together

While on the show, Norton asked the two if they had ever made any music together, to which the two told the talk show host that they hadn't yet. Smith praised his son, and called him a "very good rapper" and was then asked by Norton if he'd like to perform a little something with him. In the first short performance, Will Smith flaunted some of his beat-boxing skills while Jaden performed a freestyle rap for the audience.

Will Smith joined by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Alfonso Ribeiro

In the second act of their impromptu performance, Will Smith proceeded to perform his iconic rap from his song Switch, with his son, Jaden. In classic Fresh Prince style, Smith also introduced DJ Jazzy Jeff through a rap, completing the DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince hip-hop duo. After his classic rap from the Fresh Prince, Smith then went on to tell the audience that it wasn't over, telling host Graham Norton that he brought another surprise.

Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel Air co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro who played the iconic character of Carlton Banks then showed up on stage to perform alongside them. Will, Jaden, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Alfonso then went on to recreate the iconic Fresh Prince rap, and even invited Graham Norton to dance with them during the performance. Needless to say, the audience went berserk and the video shared by The Graham Norton Show has since gained over 90 million views on Youtube.

Image - Shutterstock

