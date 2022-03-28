The Oscars 2022 saw Will Smith grab his first-ever Best Actor Academy Award, shortly after he slapped presenter Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia. Smith, who bagged the Award for his role in King Richard, was seen breaking down during the acceptance speech as he apologised to the Academy as well as his fellow nominees.

Seemingly alluding to the viral incident, Will Smith said in his speech," Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," and went on to mention some of his co-stars. "In this time in my life, at this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world," Smith mentioned and spoke further about the film. He then teared up and talked at length about making peace with people 'disrespecting you and hurling abuses' at you.

Will Smith tears up during Best Actor acceptance speech at Oscars 2022

The actor said, "Now I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse. You gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you have to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and pretend that’s OK,”

With tears swelling up in his eyes, Smith continued, "Denzel [Washington] said to me a few minutes ago, he said, ‘At your highest moment, that’s when the devil comes for you.'” He then issued an apology to all the nominees present as well as to the Academy.

"This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people … Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said … just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”

Concluding his speech, Smith thanked the Academy for the honour and mentioned, "I’m hoping the Academy invites me back. Thank you."

Image: AP