Oscars 2022 has left a mark after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage as the latter made fun of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. Now, months after the altercation that took place at the Dolby Theatre, the King Richards actor has broken his silence, apologising to Chris Rock on his latest social media post. The 53-year-old actor apologised in the form of questions that were raised by netizens on the internet.

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock

Answering the question of why he didn’t apologise to comedian Chris Rock in his acceptance speech, Smith said, "I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is ready, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk. I want to apologise to Chris’ mother."

He further apologised to Chris' mother, saying, "I saw an interview [she] did, and that was one of the things I just didn’t realise. I wasn’t thinking, but how many people got hurt at that moment? I want to apologise to Chris’ mother."

Also mentioning Tony Rock, Will Smith said, "I want to apologise to Chris’ family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable."

"I spent the last three months replaying an understanding the nuance and complexity of what happened at that moment. I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now, but I can say to all of you, that there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment. No part of me that thinks that is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insult", said Will Smith.

