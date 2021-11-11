Grammy Award winner, Oscar-nominated Will Smith, who has created his niche with his stupendous acting skills, climbed up on the top of Burj Khalifa, Dubai as a part of his new YouTube series Best Shape of My Life. The series is based on documenting his weight loss journey, starting from pumping out in the gym while doing heavy cardio along with his trainer. Now for the new episode, the actor climbed the tallest building in the world and left everyone in awe.

The actor used the tower’s 2,909 stairs (160 floors) to complete a cardio workout, finishing off with a climb to the top of the iconic building’s spire. The mesmerising video of the actor climbing on top of the building has been garnering much attention on YouTube. The video, which was uploaded by the actor on November 8 on his YouTube channel, has received 784,785 views and 37k likes. The actor captioned the video and wrote, “When training gets off to a rough start at home, Will escapes to Dubai and recalls the discipline taught to him by his father.”

Will Smith climbs 'world's-tallest building' Burj Khalifa in his workout series

The video began with Smith’s sheer dedication and zeal to shred extra kilos and reduce to the decided number. In the video on his YouTube channel, Will is seen getting all sweaty and exhausted as he musters up the strength to complete his mission. And when he finally reaches the 160th floor of the tallest building, the actor realises that there is more that he can accomplish. He then gets a harness tied around his body and wears a helmet, all set to climb to the top of the building. The clip then showed the Alladin actor climbing the ladder with other workers of the building to enter the spire. The several drone shots showed how the actor got on top and how happy he was to accomplish his goals at the end of great hard work.

Will's fans were completely bewildered after seeing the video while there were some who got scared after seeing him reaching such great height. One of the users wrote, "Proud of you Will, you inspire many", Another user wrote, " Thank you for this! You’re just inspiring me in many ways". A third user chimed in and wrote, "The climb at the end was terrifying lol, but this series is just so moving and inspiring."



The actor towards the end said, “ the 'individual highest point that a human being can be in a man-made structure on Earth” while expressing his excitement. Will's docuseries focuses on the actor's fitness and health journey. The first two episodes of Best Shape of My Life were released on November 8. Through his series, the actor is documenting the weight loss journey that he had gained during the pandemic and his journey so far has been commendable. Apart from the actor’s workout regime, he also gave a glimpse of his memoir where he is gearing up to give readers near-unprecedented and unrestricted access to his fame and family life.

IMAGE: Instagram/willsmith/Twitter/@selgverstappen